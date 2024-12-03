The IMD has predicted that Bengaluru and the surrounding areas will likely see partly overcast skies with light rain during the course of the next 24 hours

The effect of Cyclone Fengal on Tuesday caused rains to hit numerous areas of Karnataka, especially the coastal, Malnad, and south interior regions, according to officials, PTI reported.

Deputy Commissioners in districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Udupi, Mysuru, and Chikkaballapur declared holidays for schools and colleges.

Many areas of the coastal, Malnad (Western Ghats), and south interior cities experienced waterlogging and traffic congestion as a result of the rains in Bengaluru and other districts, PTI cited.

As per PTI, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in a statement that at 8.30 am Tuesday, the well-marked low-pressure area over coastal Karnataka and the adjacent east-central Arabian Sea was still in place.

Over the course of the following two days, the associated cyclonic circulation—which reaches mid-tropospheric levels—is anticipated to shift west-northwest over the east-central Arabian Sea.

The IMD has predicted that Bengaluru and the surrounding areas will likely see partly overcast skies with light rain during the course of the next 24 hours. Temperatures are predicted to reach a maximum of 25 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius.

Over the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Chikkamagaluru, the IMD has issued a warning about isolated intense rainfall, PTI cited.

Most of Uttara Kannada is expected to have light to moderate rain, while a few locations in the districts of Gadag, Haveri, Raichur, Yadgir, Dharwad, Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Mandya, Chitradurga, and Ballari are also likely to see it.

A few locations over the remaining districts of north interior Karnataka and numerous locations over the remaining districts of south interior Karnataka are also predicted to have light rain.

The IMD has warned fishermen not to go out to sea during this period because squally weather with wind speeds of 35 to 45 km/h, gusting to 55 km/h, is predicted to persist along the Karnataka coast, PTI reported.

Light to moderate rain is expected on December 4 in several locations across the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, as well as in isolated locations across the districts of Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Tumkur, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, and Chitradurga, according to the IMD.

They stated that till December 8, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are predicted in these areas.

(With inputs from PTI)