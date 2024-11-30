According to IMD, Cyclone Fengal is currently positioned around 100 km east-northeast of Puducherry and 100 km southeast of Chennai

Pic/PTI

Chennai Airport authorities have decided to extend the closure of operations until 4 am on December 1.

"A team of senior officials is closely monitoring the situation to facilitate the earliest resumption of operations as meteorological conditions improve. A WebEx meeting was conducted on 30th November 2024 at 1630 hrs, involving all stakeholders and officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD)," Chennai Airport said in a post on X.

"During the meeting, IMD provided updates indicating that the landfall is expected around 2030 hrs, with prevailing weather conditions likely to persist until 2330 hrs. Following consultations with AAI Headquarters and considering feedback from stakeholders, it has been decided to extend the closure of operations through a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) until 0400 IST on 1st December 2024. We recommend passengers check with their respective airlines regarding their flights," the post added.

Earlier in the day, the authorities had announced that airport operations would be closed from 12:30 pm to 7:00 pm, a period which has now been extended, news agency ANI reported.

Multiple flights to and from Chennai were affected on Friday owing to inclement weather in the region. Several airlines issued travel advisories and updates regarding their flight schedules due to the continuing heavy rains in Chennai.

"Flights to and from Chennai are getting affected due to inclement weather and heavy rains," read an X post by Air India.

IndiGo issued a travel advisory, stating that their flights in multiple cities, including Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Tuticorin, Madurai, and others, were impacted, ANI reported.

"The current weather conditions continue to impact flights to/from Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Tuticorin, Madurai, with Tirupati and Vishakhapatnam now also affected," read the X post by IndiGo Airlines.

Meanwhile, Southern Railway announced changes to train services due to the heavy rains in Chennai caused by Cyclone Fengal, according to ANI.

The Dr MGR Chennai Central-Jolarpettai Yelagiri Express (Train No 16089), scheduled to depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central at 5.55 pm on Friday, has been fully cancelled.

The Gorakhpur-Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) Raptisagar Express (Train No 12511), which departed from Gorakhpur at 6.35 am on Friday, will be diverted via Korukkupet and Perambur, skipping its scheduled stop at Dr MGR Chennai Central. The train will have an additional stoppage at Perambur with timings of 11.30 pm (arrival) and 11.35 pm (departure), Southern Railway said in a press release.

The Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express (Train No 13351), which departed from Dhanbad at 11.35 am on Friday, will also be diverted via Korukkupet and Perambur, skipping its scheduled stop at Dr MGR Chennai Central. The train will have an additional stoppage at Perambur with timings of 11.50 pm (arrival) and 11.55 pm (departure).

Passengers are advised to check with railway authorities for further updates and to plan their journeys accordingly.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Cyclonic Storm Fengal is expected to cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on Saturday evening, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Fengal, located over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is moving west-northwestwards at 10 kmph. It is currently positioned near latitude 12.3degN and longitude 80.7degE, approximately 100 km east-northeast of Puducherry and 100 km southeast of Chennai. (ANI)

(With ANI inputs)