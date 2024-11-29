The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is "very likely" to cross the coast as a depression on November 30 between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Friday

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Cyclone Fengal: Schools in Chennai, Chengalpet districts shut amid heavy rainfall alert x 00:00

Chennai and its surrounding areas experienced heavy rainfall on Friday, accompanied by cool weather conditions. As a precaution, authorities declared a holiday for schools in Chennai and Chengalpet districts for the day, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is "very likely" to cross the coast as a depression on November 30 between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Earlier on Tuesday, authorities had declared a holiday for schools and colleges in several regions, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur, in anticipation of heavy rains, reported ANI.

The deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 9 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 11.30 pm of November 28 over the same region. It lay about 240 km northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 330 km east-southeast of Nagappattinam, 390 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 430 km southeast of Chennai, the weather office said in its latest update on 'X.'

"It is very likely to move northwestwards and maintain its intensity of deep depression till November 29. Continuing to move northwestwards, it is very likely to cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry around the morning of November 30 as a depression with a wind speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph," it said.

Authorities have issued advisories for fishermen and coastal residents to remain vigilant. Coastal districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, particularly around Karaikal and Puducherry, are advised to expect rainfall, strong winds, and rough sea conditions as the system approaches, reported ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Fengal caused widespread damage to paddy crops in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district.

Paddy crops in over 800 acres of land have been completely submerged, leaving farmers in distress, reported ANI.

The affected areas include Kamashwaram, Virundhamavadi, Pudupalli, Vedrappu, Vanamadevi, Vallapallam, Kallimedu, Eeravayal, and Chemboadi.

The Indian Navy on Thursday activated a comprehensive disaster response plan as Cyclone Fengal intensifies in the Bay of Bengal, reported ANI.

Cyclone Fengal, which is forecast to intensify within the next 48 hours, is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible flooding to Tamil Nadu's coastal regions. Authorities have urged residents in low-lying and coastal areas to remain vigilant and adhere to safety advisories.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)