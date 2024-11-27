IMD has predicted widespread heavy rainfall today due to a possible cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal and heavy to very heavy rain at some places

Rains persisted overnight in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery (Kaveri) delta areas, affecting standing paddy fields, and the India Meteorological Department warned on Wednesday that heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall is expected in a few spots in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts, both in the delta region, PTI reported.

Crops were submerged in the rains, either partially or completely at multiple places including those in and around Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Muthupettai, Mayilduthurai, Vedaranyam and as per rough estimates by farmers, crops about 2000 acres were affected.

According to an IMD update on Thursday, a deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestward at a speed of 13 kmph over the last 6 hours and was centred at 05.30 hours IST over the same region, approximately 130 km east-southeast of Trincomalee, 400 km southeast of Nagappattinam, 510 km southeast of Puducherry, and 590 km south-southeast of Chennai.

It is quite likely to continue moving north-northwest and intensifying into a cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours. After that, it will continue to move north-northwest towards the Tamil Nadu coast, hugging Sri Lanka's coast over the next two days, ANI reported.

IMD has predicted widespread heavy rainfall today due to a possible cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal and heavy to very heavy rain at some places and extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts, ANI and PTI reported.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at remote places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai districts, PTI reported.

"Heavy to very rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal area. Heavy to very rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Thiruvallur Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai district and Pondicherry," according to IMD release, ANI cited.

Due to the rains, November 27 has been declared a holiday for schools and colleges, including Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts. A holiday has been declared only for schools in Chennai, Chengelpet, Ariyalur, and Kanchipuram, PTI reported.

Madras University, Karaikudi Alagappa University, Bharathidhasan University, and the Directorate of Technical Education have postponed the scheduled semester exam owing to heavy rainfall predictions on Wednesday. A new date will be announced later, ANI reported.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)