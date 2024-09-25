The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, effective until tomorrow morning at 8:30 am

Heavy rains in Mumbai. Pic/Sameer Abedi

In light of the severe weather forecast, all schools and colleges in Mumbai will be closed on Thursday, September 26, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday night.

It said that the decision aims to ensure the safety of students amid expected heavy rainfall and potential flooding.

"In view of this, all schools and colleges in Mumbai have been declared a holiday for tomorrow Thursday, in consideration of the safety of students," the BMC said.

"The BMC administration requests Mumbaikars to step out of homes only if required," the civic body said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai local train and flight services were on Wednesday night hit as Mumbai rains continued to lash city and its adjoining areas as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its orange alert for Mumbai city and its neighbouring districts to a red alert till 8.30 am on Thursday.

Parts of Mumbai also witnessed water-logging. On Wednesday the Andheri Subway was closed for traffic twice, for a brief period. The BKC-Chunabhatti connector road also witnessed water-logging. Several suburbs of Mumbai have been receiving significant rain from Wednesday afternoon, with Mulund and its surroundings experiencing the heaviest rainfall, inundating low-lying areas, sources said.

Multiple flights from various locations to Mumbai has been delayed due to low visiblity and wind sheer at Mumbai airport approach. Sources from ATC confirmed the weather status and also disclosed that over 30 incoming aircrafts have been conveyed the message of delaying the flight before take off.

If visibility reduces more, runway operations will have to be suspended as well. Those aircrafts inbound to Mumbai and are already in air have been updated about the weather and have been advised to be prepared for a diversion to their alternate if weather conditions worsen, the official sources said.

Flight schedule displayed at Bengaluru airport, Mumbai flights delayed, a passenger at the Bengaluru airport said.

Two flights were diverted due to heavy rains--- AI-656 HSR (Rajkot)/BOM (Mumbai) was diverted to AMD (Ahmadabad). and 6E1052 BKK (Bangkok)/BOM (Mumbai) had a go around at time 20:04 due to wind shear and diverting to AMD (Ahmadabad) at the same time. Till 20: 09 hrs, 7 go around and 2 diversions took place: ATC Mumbai, the official said.

The IMD said that extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places were very likely in Mumbai and Thane.