Low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclonic storm by Oct 23 IMD

Low-pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify into cyclonic storm by Oct 23: IMD

Updated on: 21 October,2024 03:03 PM IST  |  Amaravati
PTI

The India Meteorological Department on Monday said a new low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23.


According to the weather department, the low pressure formed over east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea around 5:30 am on Monday, influenced by Sunday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central and southeast part of the sea.


“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by 22nd October morning and into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October over east-central Bay of Bengal,” it said in a press release.


The weather system is likely to move northwestwards to reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha – West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning, it added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

indian meteorological department bay of bengal india India news national news

