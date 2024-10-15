Breaking News
Govt's toll exemption an election 'gimmick', don't take it seriously: Patole
Baba Siddique murder: Pravin Lonkar sent in police custody till Oct 21
Mumbai Customs seize 5 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Mumbai: 28-year-old motorist killed in road rage in Malad; 9 held
Chiropractor held in Dahisar for indecency during woman's treatment
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from India IMD

Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from India: IMD

Updated on: 15 October,2024 02:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In a statement, the IMD said that the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country on 15th October 2024. Simultaneously, the Northeast Monsoon rainfall activity has commenced over the south peninsular India on Tuesday

Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from India: IMD

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from India: IMD
x
00:00

In a significant shift in India’s weather patterns, the Southwest Monsoon has officially withdrawn from the entire country on Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.


In a statement, the IMD said that the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country on 15th October 2024. Simultaneously, the Northeast Monsoon rainfall activity has commenced over the south peninsular India on Tuesday, in association with following features:


- A Well Marked Low Pressure Area lies over central part of south Bay of Bengal.


- Easterly and northeasterly winds set-in over southern peninsular India, south & adjoining central Bay of Bengal and extends upto middle tropospheric levels.

- Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall occurred with isolated Heavy to very Heavy rainfall observed over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Kerala.

Earlier, this month, the southwest monsoon, which led to above normal rainfall in most parts of the country, has withdrawn from Delhi on Wednesday, the PTI has earlier reported.

Usually, the monsoon starts retreating from northwest India by September 17 and withdraws from Delhi within a week.

"The southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Delhi; some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan and some more parts of west Rajasthan," the (Indian Meteorological Department) IMD had earlier said in a statement on October 2, according to the PTI.

The news agency reported, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday that more and intense low-pressure systems, especially in August and September, resulted in 8 per cent more rainfall than usual in India during the 2024 monsoon season.

The southwest monsoon season officially ended on Monday, with the country recording 934.8 mm of rainfall compared to the normal 868.6 mm -- the highest since 2020.

Delhi recorded 1029.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 640.3 mm in the 2024 monsoon season.

According to IMD data, 13 deaths were reported in the national capital due to floods and heavy rain.

IMD data showed that 14 low-pressure systems impacted the country this monsoon, compared to the average of 13. These systems were active for a total of 69 days, against the normal 55 days.

Out of these 14 systems, five strengthened into depressions or deep depressions, and one became a cyclonic storm.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian meteorological department Weather heavy rains India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK