Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Heavy rain lightning catch Mumbaikars off guard

Heavy rain, lightning catch Mumbaikars off guard

Updated on: 11 October,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Motorists and Garba dancers scramble as city faces sudden downpour

Heavy rain, lightning catch Mumbaikars off guard

Participants of the mid-day Navratri Garba Contest 2024 are undeterred by the rain at the Raas Rang in Thane on Thursday night. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article
Heavy rain, lightning catch Mumbaikars off guard
x
00:00

On Thursday evening, Mumbai was hit by a sudden burst of heavy rain, strong winds, lightning, and thunder, catching many off guard after a dry day. The unexpected downpour disrupted daily routines, with citizens unprepared for the weather, as the monsoon retreat had begun around October 8.


In response to the adverse weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning at 8.25 pm IST on October 10. The advisory indicated that “moderate spells of rain were expected at isolated locations across Mumbai over the next three to four hours.”


Mumbaikars caught in the sudden downpour at Sewri. Pic/Shadab Khan
Mumbaikars caught in the sudden downpour at Sewri. Pic/Shadab Khan


The IMD’s alert followed rapidly intensifying weather conditions as thunderclouds gathered over the city. While the exact impact of the rain was still being assessed at press time, early reports suggested disruptions to evening commutes and a risk of temporary flooding.

Motorists, pedestrians, and Garba enthusiasts scrambled for cover as heavy rain, strong winds, lightning, and thunder hit the city. While some Garba dancers braved the downpour, continuing their celebrations in the rain, others quickly sought nearby shelter to stay dry.

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the Haji Ali area recorded the highest rainfall of 8.64 mm in 15 minutes (between 9.45 and 10.00 PM, as of press time).

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai floods heavy rains indian meteorological department brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK