Motorists and Garba dancers scramble as city faces sudden downpour

Participants of the mid-day Navratri Garba Contest 2024 are undeterred by the rain at the Raas Rang in Thane on Thursday night. Pic/Atul Kamble

On Thursday evening, Mumbai was hit by a sudden burst of heavy rain, strong winds, lightning, and thunder, catching many off guard after a dry day. The unexpected downpour disrupted daily routines, with citizens unprepared for the weather, as the monsoon retreat had begun around October 8.

In response to the adverse weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning at 8.25 pm IST on October 10. The advisory indicated that “moderate spells of rain were expected at isolated locations across Mumbai over the next three to four hours.”



Mumbaikars caught in the sudden downpour at Sewri. Pic/Shadab Khan

The IMD’s alert followed rapidly intensifying weather conditions as thunderclouds gathered over the city. While the exact impact of the rain was still being assessed at press time, early reports suggested disruptions to evening commutes and a risk of temporary flooding.

Motorists, pedestrians, and Garba enthusiasts scrambled for cover as heavy rain, strong winds, lightning, and thunder hit the city. While some Garba dancers braved the downpour, continuing their celebrations in the rain, others quickly sought nearby shelter to stay dry.

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the Haji Ali area recorded the highest rainfall of 8.64 mm in 15 minutes (between 9.45 and 10.00 PM, as of press time).