Pamban Port in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram experienced strong winds on Wednesday due to a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal

Fishermen move a boat to a harbour amidst a warning. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Tamil Nadu rains: ICG issues advisories for fishing boats to return to harbour x 00:00

As a deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone and move towards Tamil Nadu, the Indian Coast Guard has started coordinating with the state agencies to ensure seafarers' safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ICG said that its ships, aircraft and radar stations issued advisories for fishing boats to return to the harbour.

"Deep Depression in the #BayofBengal likely to intensify into a cyclone and move towards #Tamilnadu, as per #IMD. @IndiaCoastGuard Region HQs (East) is coordinating with state agencies to ensure seafarers' safety. #ICG Ships, Aircraft & Radar Stations issuing advisories for fishing boats to return to harbour," the ICG said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved slowly north-northwestwards with a speed of 3 kmph during past 6 hours.

"The Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved slowly north-northwestwards with a speed of 3 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 1730 hours IST of today, the 27th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 8.9degN and longitude 82.1degE, about 100 km east-northeast of Trincomalee, 320 km southeast of Nagappattinam, 420 km southeast of Puducherry and 500 km south-southeast of Chennai," the IMD said.

"It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards skirting Sri Lanka coast and intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards and reach near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts as a deep depression around morning of 30th November," the IMD added.

Meanwhile, Pamban Port in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram experienced strong winds on Wednesday due to a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression is expected to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm later today (November 27).

Fishermen in the Cuddalore district were seen pulling their boats ashore due to rough seas.

Authorities have declared a holiday for schools and colleges in nine districts, including Villupuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ramanathapuram, and Trichy, due to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Schools in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpet, Ariyalur, Sivagangai, and Pudukottai will also remain closed today.

Madras University, Karaikudi Alagappa University, Bharathidasan University, and the Directorate of Technical Education have postponed their scheduled semester exams, citing heavy rainfall predictions. Revised dates will be announced later.

The IMD has predicted widespread heavy rainfall today due to the possible cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places, with extremely heavy rain at one or two locations in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and the Karaikal area. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpet, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Pudukottai districts, as well as in Puducherry," the IMD said in a release earlier.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever