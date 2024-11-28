Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre Director S Balachandran told ANI that the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal now lies at about 310 km southeast of Nagapattinam and 410 km southeast of Puducherry and south-southeast of Chennai at about 480 km

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing rains. File Pic/PTI

With Cyclonic Storm 'Fengal' approaching the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, a senior IMD official said that there was will be fairly widespread moderate rainfall in most of the parts of the state.

Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre Director S Balachandran told ANI that the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal now lies at about 310 km southeast of Nagapattinam and 410 km southeast of Puducherry and south-southeast of Chennai at about 480 km.

"It is likely to move north-northwestward and likely to cross between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram by the morning of the 30th morning. Under the influence of this system, rainfall is likely to occur in the next 2-3 days, fairly widespread moderate rainfall in most of the parts of Tamil Nadu," he said.

"As far as heavy rainfall is concerned, next 24 hours, one-two places in Delta districts, Chengalpattu and Viluppuram are going to experience it. Tomorrow, one-two places in Delta districts and Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Puducherry and Chengalpattu will receive extremely heavy rainfall," he added.

The IMD official also advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea up to November 31.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has activated a comprehensive disaster response plan as Cyclone Fengal intensifies in the Bay of Bengal.

The Eastern Naval Command, in coordination with Headquarters Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area (HQTN&P), has activated a robust disaster response mechanism to mitigate the cyclone's potential effects.

Focusing on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and Search and Rescue (SAR) operations, naval authorities are working closely with state and civil administrations to ensure rapid response capabilities.

Vehicles are being loaded with essential relief materials, including food, drinking water, and medicines, while specialised Flood Relief Teams (FRTs) are being positioned in vulnerable areas.

Cyclone Fengal, which is forecast to intensify within the next 48 hours, is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible flooding to Tamil Nadu's coastal regions.

Authorities have urged residents in low-lying and coastal areas to remain vigilant and adhere to safety advisories.

