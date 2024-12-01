In an official press statement, the IndiGo airlines said, "Due to adverse weather conditions, including rain and strong, gusty winds (which later led to the closure of Chennai airport), the cockpit crew of flight 6E 683, operating between Mumbai and Chennai, executed a go-around on November 30, 2024, in accordance with established safety protocols

Screengrab from the video

Cyclone Fengal: IndiGo plane faces strong winds during landing in Chennai, Watch Video

An IndiGo A321neo flight had to initiate a go-around while attempting to land at Chennai International Airport in Tamil Nadu on the evening of 30th November due to strong crosswinds caused by Cyclone Fengal.

The aircraft touched the runway but struggled to maintain stability as the winds intensified, forcing the pilot to pull up and circle back for a second attempt after a go-around.

In an official press statement, the IndiGo airlines said, "Due to adverse weather conditions, including rain and strong, gusty winds (which later led to the closure of Chennai airport), the cockpit crew of flight 6E 683, operating between Mumbai and Chennai, executed a go-around on November 30, 2024, in accordance with established safety protocols. This is a standard and safe maneuver, and our pilots are extensively trained to handle such situations with the utmost professionalism. A go-around is performed when a safe landing cannot be achieved, as was the case with this flight."

An Indigo Spokesperson said, "We would like to reaffirm our commitment to the safety of our passengers, aircraft, and crew members."

On November 30, 2024, #flight 6E 683 from Mumbai to Chennai performed a go-around due to adverse #weather, including gusty winds and rain, which later closed #Chennai airport.

As per the #Indigo spokesperson - this standard safety maneuver ensures secure landings when conditions… pic.twitter.com/EdRErNmp6G — Mid Day (@mid_day) December 1, 2024

The severe weather conditions prompted Chennai Airport authorities to halt all flight operations. The airport was temporarily closed as Cyclone Fengal, a powerful storm, impacted the region with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Cyclone Fengal brought heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region including Chennai, causing disruptions to daily life, transportation, and businesses.

Despite the challenges, the airport and aviation officials handled the situation efficiently, ensuring the safety of passengers and crew members.