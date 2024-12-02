The operations successfully evacuated hundreds of residents from these flooded areas, saving over 200 lives in Krishna Nagar and Kuber Nagar alone

Indian Army personnel evacuate people from a flooded area in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, in Puducherry on Sunday. (Pic/PTI)

Cyclone Fengal's effects were severe after it made landfall, causing extremely heavy rainfall in coastal regions of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, ANI reported.

The union territory saw severe flooding, especially in surrounding areas of the Sankaraparani River, with more than 200 residences in NR Nagar flooded. The people residing in the area remain stranded as the Indian Army along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are working together in rescue operations.

Rescue workers are working to save the lives of those stranded in their homes due to flooding. The army has dispatched boats to navigate Puducherry's flooded streets and evacuate inhabitants.

Local authorities, including the District Collector and the Public Works Department Minister, are also on the ground, reviewing the situation and speeding up relief efforts.

The Indian Army conducted several rescue operations on Sunday across various areas in the city. The rescue operations were taken up in flood-hit areas in the Union Territory, including Krishna Nagar, Kuber Nagar, and Jiva Nagar, ANI reported.

On Sunday afternoon, rescue attempts were underway in Jiva Nagar, with 30 soldiers dispatched to assist the stranded people. In addition, evacuation operations in other vulnerable localities are also underway, ANI cited.

Indian Army troops from the Chennai Garrison Battalion, operating under the Dakshin Bharat Area, were mobilized in the wee hours if Sunday to help the rescue operations in flood-hit areas of Puducherry.

The Puducherry District Collector around 1 am, requested that a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) column comprising of one officer, six Junior commissioned officers, and 62 lower ranks be sent immediately. The crew departed Chennai at 2 am and covered 160 km overnight, arriving in Puducherry about 5:30 am, ANI reported.

Upon reaching Puducherry, the team led by Major Ajay Sangwan was briefed about the critical situation. The water level in some areas of Krishna Nagar rose to nearly five feet, resulting in around 500 residents being stranded in their houses.

The Indian Army's rescue operations began at 6:15 am, and over 100 people were rescued within the first two hours, ANI reported.

Earlier, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy stated on Sunday that the city received 50 cm of rain overnight, resulting in flooding. Rescue crews are working to evacuate stranded individuals, he added.



(With inputs from ANI)