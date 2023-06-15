Breaking News
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: Trees, electricity poles uprooted along Gujarat coast

Updated on: 15 June,2023 10:38 PM IST  |  Kutch
PTI

Three persons have sustained injuries in Devbhoomi Dwarka district due to treefall and are being treated

NDRF personnel deputed at coastal areas ahead of the landfall of Biparjoy cyclone. File Pic/PTI

At least three people were injured in incidents of treefall in Gujarat's Devbhoomi Dwarka district as Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall with destructive wind speed and incessant rains on Kutch coast on Thursday evening, officials said.


Many trees and electricity poles were uprooted near Jakhau and Mandvi towns in Kutch district while tin sheets used in house construction were blown away.


Until 7 pm there had been no report of death, said Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi.


"Three persons have sustained injuries in Devbhoomi Dwarka district due to treefall and are being treated. Teams of Gujarat police, NDRF and Army are working in different parts of Dwarka to remove uprooted trees and electricity poles," he added.

The landfall process of the cyclone started at 4.30 pm and will be completely by midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Dwarka, Okha, Naliya, Bhuj, Porbandar and Kandla along Gujarat coasts received heavy rainfall since Thursday morning. The coastal area witnessed strong winds of up to 50 kmph, the IMD said.

The state administration said till Thursday evening it had shifted over 94,000 persons living in eight coastal districts to temporary shelters.

