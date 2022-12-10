Breaking News
Cyclone Mandous: 4 dead in Chennai after heavy rainfall, says CM MK Stalin
Sanjay Raut slams CM Shinde for silence on Karnataka-Maharashtra border row
BMC had become 'private property', we are now giving it back to people: Fadnavis
Bhupendra Patel to continue as Gujarat CM for second term
Mumbai: ‘Air worse than Delhi’s; why weren’t we warned?’
Mehrauli murder case: Hang the monster, says Shraddha Walkar’s father

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Cyclone Mandous Rains and cloudy skies in Bengaluru neighbouring districts

Cyclone Mandous: Rains and cloudy skies in Bengaluru, neighbouring districts

Updated on: 10 December,2022 05:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

According to the Met department, rainfall occurred at a few places over South Interior Karnataka and at isolated places over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka

Cyclone Mandous: Rains and cloudy skies in Bengaluru, neighbouring districts

Representational Pic


Bengaluru is likely to witness light to moderate rains and cloudy skies until Sunday, due to the effect of cyclone Mandous, which crossed the coast in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.


The city has been witnessing light to moderate rains since this morning.



"Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain is very likely. Surface winds are likely to be strong at times. Mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas.


Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 24 and 19 Degrees Celsius respectively," India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the next 48 hours, issued earlier on Saturday said.

According to the Met department, rainfall occurred at a few places over South Interior Karnataka and at isolated places over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka.

In Photos: Cyclone Mandous triggers heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu

Forecasting light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over South Interior Karnataka and at a few places over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka during the next 24 hours, a release said, heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Mandya, Ramanagara and Tumkur districts.

Also, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, Kolar, Kodagu, Chikamagalur and Hassan districts, it added.

Cyclonic storm Mandous crossed the coast at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu in the intervening night of December 9 and 10.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
karnataka bengaluru news india cyclone

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK