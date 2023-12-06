Cyclone Michaung weakens into deep depression over central coastal Andhra: IMD

According to the police, as many as 10 incidents of drowning and electrocution have been reported for which medical assistance was rendered

Cyclone Michaung has weakened into a deep depression over central coastal Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department informed on Wednesday.

"Cyclonic Storm "MICHAUNG" weakened into a Deep Depression over Central Coastal AP. About 100 km north-northwest of Bapatla and 50 km southeast of Khammam. To weaken further into a Depression in next 06 hours and further into a WML during subsequent 06 hours," read a post on the official IMD handle on social media platform X.

As Cyclone Michaung made landfall on Tuesday, an incessant downpour lashed Chennai even as its fury from Monday ebbed significantly. The rains and the subsequent flooding from the storm brought the state capital to a standstill, disrupting normal life and also resulting in fatalities and property damage. In a release issued on Tuesday, December 5, the Greater Chennai police stated that 17 people have been reported dead in various incidents due to floods triggered by the cyclone in the city.

According to the police, as many as 10 incidents of drowning and electrocution have been reported for which medical assistance was rendered. Earlier, on Tuesday, DMK MP Kanimozhi said the Tamil Nadu government is much more prepared to deal with the situation than in 2015, when incessant rains caused flooding in Chennai, causing loss of lives and property damage.

"In the last two days, we had more than 33 cm of rainfall, which is much more than what we had in 2015. However, the government was better equipped to deal with the situation this time. Many people have been evacuated (from low-lying areas) and moved to (relief) shelters," Kanimozhi told ANI on Tuesday. "As many as 411 relief shelters have already been arranged. Water has also been pumped out of most of the areas and power has been restored to more than 60-70 per cent of the houses," the DMK MP added.

