Officials focus on rescue and relief ops after Chennai gets respite from rain from Tuesday morning

Indian Army personnel evacuate stranded residents from a flooded colony. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Cyclone Michaung: 12 dead, tractors and boats aid rescue x 00:00

A dozen people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in and around the city while personnel on fishing boats and farm tractors were engaged in rescuing stranded people on Tuesday. The city and adjoining districts faced relentless rain on Monday as the severe cyclonic storm Michaung loomed over the north coastal areas of Tamil Nadu.

Eleven others, who sustained injuries in rain-related incidents, were receiving treatment in various hospitals, officials said. Several District Disaster Response Teams (DDRT) were formed to carry out relief work in all rain-affected areas across the city.

Tamil Nadu seeks Central assistance

An interim Central assistance of Rs 5,000 crore has been sought by the Tamil Nadu government to provide relief to people and rebuild infrastructure damaged by incessant rains in Chennai and some other districts of the state. Raising the issue through a zero-hour mention in the Rajya Sabha, Tiruchi Siva, a leader of the DMK which rules the state, said heavy rains due to severe Cyclone Michaung have submerged Chennai and other districts. At least nine people, including a child, were killed in the flooding and the havoc.

Michaung landfall underway

Severe cyclonic storm Michaung’s landfall is currently underway with the eye of the cyclone situated near Bapatla in south Andhra Pradesh coast. The weather system over the west-central Bay of Bengal, running along and off the coast is moving nearly northwards, parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast.

T’gana govt alerts district Collectors

The Telangana government on Tuesday directed the Collectors of districts where heavy rain is forecast due to severe cyclonic storm Michaung to be on alert. State Disaster Management department Secretary Rahul Bojja informed the Collectors of the districts which are to receive heavy rain.

Rs 5k cr

Relief amount that TN has sought from Centre

