Daily Covid-19 cases cross 6000-mark in India, positivity rate at 3.39 per cent

The death toll has increased to 5,30,943 with 14 deaths -- three reported from Maharashtra, two each from Karnataka and Rajasthan, one each from Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, and one was reconciled by Kerala

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

India has logged 6,050 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 203 days, while the active cases have increased to 28,303, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

According to news agency PTI, on September 16 last year, 6,298 cases were recorded. The death toll has increased to 5,30,943 with 14 deaths -- three reported from Maharashtra, two each from Karnataka and Rajasthan, one each from Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, and one was reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.39 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.02 per cent, it said.

The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,45,104).

The active cases now comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

Also Read: Explained: How Covid leads to organ damage in adults?

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,85,858, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 803 fresh coronavirus cases, a sharp jump of 234 from the tally a day ago, while three more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

With these new additions, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 81,47,673, while the death toll increased to 1,48,454, the department said in a bulletin.

Mumbai registered 216 cases and one fatality linked to the respiratory illness, said the bulletin.

Thane city and Jalna district accounted for the other two coronavirus-related deaths in the state, it said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.13 per cent.

The bulletin said 687 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,95,232 and leaving the state with 3,874 active cases.

The health department said 11,385 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing up their total tally to 8,66,75,772.