Dalai Lama honoured with civilian award

Updated on: 07 August,2022 12:23 PM IST  |  Leh
The 87-year-old spiritual leader, who is on a visit to the union territory since July 15, appreciated the gesture and stressed on maintaining communal harmony in the region

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama was honoured with the “dPal rNgam Duston” award—the highest civilian honour of Ladakh—for his immense contribution to humanity, especially towards the union territory, an official said on Saturday.

The sixth award was conferred by Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh which celebrated the “dPal rNgam Duston” with great fervour on the occasion of its foundation day at Sindhu Ghat on Friday.

The 87-year-old spiritual leader, who is on a visit to the union territory since July 15, appreciated the gesture and stressed on maintaining communal harmony in the region.


“Ladakh and Tibet are connected by the mighty Indus River along with religious and cultural similarities,” he said, adding the changing climatic condition is a major cause of concern. He urged everyone to be environmentally conscious in their actions.

MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said Ladakh is blessed to have the opportunity to bestow its highest award to the 14th Dalai Lama. He also appealed for the conferment of “Bharat Ratna” on Dalai Lama.

