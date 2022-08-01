Dalit woman sexually harassed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, 7 held

The victim was allegedly forced to remove her clothes at gunpoint while the act was recorded on camera, police said.

A 30-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly sexually harassed and forced to remove her clothes at gunpoint while the act was recorded on camera, police said. The incident took place in a village under the Kotwali police station limits of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening and all seven accused were arrested on Sunday, they said.

The video of the incident was circulated on social media by the accused, the police said.

According to a police complaint by the victim, she had gone to a field to cut grass where the accused sexually harassed her and made a video after forcing her to take off her clothes at gunpoint.

Police identified the accused as Anuj, Kuldeep, Ankit, Ravi, Rizwan, Chota, and Abdul.

