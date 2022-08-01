Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrested in money laundering case after ED raids

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 August,2022 06:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Raut will be produced before the court at 11.30 am today

Sanjay Raut. File pic


Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut was placed under arrest at midnight after he was questioned for more than six hours at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with his alleged role in the Patra Chawl redevelopment case.

Raut will be produced before the court at 11:30 am today, said sources at the ED. His arrest is a big jolt to Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena camp.

Also read: Patra Chawl land scam: Sanjay Raut dubs ED raids as ‘conspiracy’, says won't quit Shiv Sena


On Sunday night, an FIR was also registered against him at Vakola police station under sections 504, 506, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly threatening Swapna Patkar, who is a witness in the Patra Chawl land scam.

ED officials conducted a search at Raut’s residence on Sunday in Mumbai suburban Bhandup before he was taken to Ballard Estate. The Central agency also recovered more than Rs 11 lakh cash during the search operation.

 

