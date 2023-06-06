Breaking News
Dark net-based drug cartel busted with largest LSD seizure, says NCB

Updated on: 06 June,2023 09:24 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday claimed to have busted a pan-India drugs trafficking network, operating through the dark web, with the "largest ever" seizure of LSD

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday claimed to have busted a pan-India drugs trafficking network, operating through the dark web, with the "largest ever" seizure of LSD.


LSD or lysergic acid diethylamide is a synthetic chemical based-drug and is categorised as a hallucinogen.


Darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is used for narcotics sale, exchange of pornographic content and other illegal activities by using the secret alleys of the the onion router (ToR) to stay away from the surveillance of law enforcement agencies.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

