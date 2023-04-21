Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi to move Gujarat HC next for relief

Rejecting his appeal, Surat sessions court cites Congress leader’s stature, says he should have been more careful

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File pic/PTI

A court in Surat, Gujarat, on Thursday rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea for stay on conviction in a defamation case that saw him being disqualified as Lok Sabha MP. His lawyer Kirit Panwala said the order will be challenged in the Gujarat High Court.

While rejecting Gandhi’s plea, Additional Sessions Judge R P Mogera said, “It is not a disputed fact that the appellant was the Member of Parliament and head of the second largest political party, and looking at such stature of appellant, he should have been more careful with his words, which would have a large impact on the mind of people.”

Also Read: Surat court rejecting Rahul Gandhi's plea 'erroneous, unsustainable'; will challenge: Congress

By uttering defamatory words and comparing persons having ‘Modi’ surname with thieves “would definitely have caused mental agony and harmed the reputation of Purnesh Modi, who is socially active and dealing in public,” he said. Purnesh, a BJP MLA from Surat West, had filed a complaint against Gandhi over his “how come all thieves have Modi surname?” remark at an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

