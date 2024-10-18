Rajnath Singh launched 'Dare to Dream 5.0' initiative, designed to inspire the next generation of innovators and start-ups to propose groundbreaking solutions for defence applications

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File Pic

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said technology has "transformed" the conventional warfare into an unconventional one, and adoption of "unconventional ideas", not yet known to the world, is the only way to progress while navigating this change.

Speaking at the 'DRDO-Industry Workshop on Defence Technology Acceleration' held at the DRDO Bhawan, he highlighted how modern warfare has evolved beyond traditional methods.

According to news agency PTI, the minister urged the private sector to transition from mere ‘participation’ to ‘taking the lead’ within the defence industry. Today, technology has "transformed" conventional warfare into unconventional warfare, the defence minister said.

"New dimensions have been added to modern-day warfare, such as drones, cyber warfare, bio-weapons and space defence. In this transformative phase, research and development in defence will definitely make the defence sector stronger," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the defence ministry.

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, he assured that the government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, will "continue providing all necessary support" to the youth, scientists, and entrepreneurs in their innovative endeavours, stated PTI.

He expressed optimism about the collaborative efforts of Indian scientists, industrialists, academia, start-ups, and MSMEs in this endeavour.

Rajnath Singh said, "it is time for the private sector to take lead as it has the ability to absorb rapid changes and create new innovations".

The minister described the embracing of "unconventional ideas, not yet known to the world, as the only way to progress in unconventional warfare".

During the workshop, Singh launched 'Dare to Dream 5.0', an initiative designed to inspire the next generation of innovators and start-ups to propose groundbreaking solutions for defence applications.

This fifth edition aims to bolster India’s pursuit of self-reliance 'aatmanirbharta' in defence technologies.

Singh also recognized winners from 'Dare to Dream 4.0', celebrating individual innovators and start-ups for their disruptive solutions in areas such as drone countermeasures and advanced acoustic systems.

He praised their contributions as vital to safeguarding the future of India's defence sector.

"Like our brave soldiers, scientists, industry leaders, academia, start-ups, MSMEs and entrepreneurs too are the warriors of the country, prepared to complete every assigned task," he said.

The defence minister stressed the importance of both incremental and disruptive technological advancements.

The solutions to challenges obtained through initiatives such as 'Dare to Dream' bridge the critical gap between the two types of technologies, he said, as stated by PTI.

The defence minister encouraged scientists, start-ups and young entrepreneurs to think out-of-the-box and come out with the latest innovations as if it were their habit to accept and overcome challenges.

Singh exhorted the private sector to move in line with the "unprecedented speed" with which the technological changes are taking place across the globe.

Rajnath Singh concluded by calling for projects under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) that leverage cutting-edge technology while ensuring a systematic approach to avoid duplication.

(With inputs from PTI)