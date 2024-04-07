Breaking News
Congress treats one family as supreme BJP people Rajnath Singh
Congress treats one family as supreme, BJP people: Rajnath Singh

Updated on: 07 April,2024 03:08 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

The BJP, he said, is also committed to fulfilling all the promises made to the people

Rajnath Singh. Pic/PTI

Union minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asserted that the track record of the BJP government at the Centre has been "fabulous" as it considers people supreme whereas the Congress treats a family supreme.


The BJP, he said, is also committed to fulfilling all the promises made to the people.


"The track record of Modi ji's politics has been fabulous. And it was fabulous because we treat people as supreme whereas the Congress treats a family supreme," the senior BJP leader said addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Arjun Ram Meghwal in Kolayat in Bikaner.


The defence minister said he is pained when the Congress questions the power and valour of the country's defence forces.

"The Congress questions our Army personnel. They ask for proof that they have carried out surgical strike. The whole world has got the proof, only the Congress is not getting it," he said referring to the 2016 surgical strike.

India had conducted the surgical strike on September 29, 2016 across the Line of Control in response to a terrorist attack on an Army base in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector.
Backing the 'One nation, one election' initiative, he said it will save money, time and resources of the country.

"'One nation, one election' will get support of people, but Congress habitually opposes it," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

