Indian Navy has become synonymous with credibility in Indo-Pacific: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh commended the Indian Navy for increasing its multi-dimensional capabilities in the Indian Ocean region and continuously emerging in a leadership role.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Pic/PTI

Highlighting the Indian Navy's contribution to maritime security and maintaining the sovereignty of the country, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Indian Navy has become "synonymous with credibility in Indo-Pacific." "If India's reputation has increased in the Indian Ocean Region and wider Indo-Pacific, it is due to the bravery and promptness of our Navy. It has become synonymous with credibility in the Indo-Pacific region. The Navy is a reflection of India's growing stature on the global canvas," Singh said while addressing the 1st Naval Commanders' Conference of 2024 onboard INS Vikramaditya on Tuesday.

The inaugural session of the three-day event saw the Defence Minister embarking at sea to witness the Indian Navy's ability to conduct 'twin-carrier operations'. Rajnath Singh commended the Indian Navy for increasing its multi-dimensional capabilities in the Indian Ocean region and continuously emerging in a leadership role.

He appreciated the Navy's efforts to work towards peace and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific region, in line with Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He lauded the anti-piracy operations of the Indian Navy in the Indo-Pacific region, which, he said, are being appreciated not only in India but across the globe.

The Defence Minister underscored the importance of jointness and synergy among the three services amidst the constantly evolving geopolitical scenario. He also spoke about the increasing use of drones in modern-day warfare and various maritime operations. He urged the commanders to remain prepared to deal with all kinds of challenges, assuring the Government's all-possible support.

The Naval Commanders' Conference, this time around, is being held in a hybrid format. It serves as a platform for naval commanders to deliberate on strategic, operational, and administrative matters concerning maritime security. Held against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical dynamics, regional challenges and the current volatile maritime security situation in the region, the conference plays a pivotal role in shaping the future course of the Indian Navy.

The Chief of Defence Staff, along with the Chiefs of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, will also engage with the Naval Commanders during the conference to discuss the convergence of the three services in light of the common national security environment. They will explore avenues to enhance tri-service synergy and readiness in the defence of the nation.

