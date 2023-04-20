Breaking News
Mumbai: Major power crisis averted!
Mumbai: Taps run dry in posh Ghatkopar society
Mumbai: Railways shows city how to preserve history
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge lane won’t be ready before monsoon
Is Covid-19 on the decline in Mumbai?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid 19

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Updated on: 20 April,2023 12:55 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Rajnath Singh is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File Pic

Listen to this article
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid-19
x
00:00

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.


The minister is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms, they said.



Also Read: India exported military hardware worth Rs 15,920 crore in 2022-23: Rajnath


A team of doctors examined him and advised him rest, the defence ministry said.

He was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders' Conference in Delhi on Thursday, but had to skip it after testing positive for the virus, it said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india Coronavirus Covid 19 national news rajnath singh new delhi India news delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK