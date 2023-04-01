Breaking News
India exported military hardware worth Rs 15,920 crore in 2022-23: Rajnath

Updated on: 01 April,2023 09:58 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The country's defence exports in 2021-22 was Rs 12,814 crore, according to official data

India exported military hardware worth Rs 15,920 crore in 2022-23: Rajnath

File Photo


India's defence exports reached an all-time high of Rs 15,920 crore in the financial year 2022-2023, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday describing the rise as a remarkable achievement.


The country's defence exports in 2021-22 was Rs 12,814 crore, according to official data.



"India's defence exports have reached an all-time high of Rs 15,920 crore in FY 2022-2023. It is a remarkable achievement for the country," Singh said on Twitter.


"Under the inspiring leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi, our defence exports will continue to grow exponentially," he said.

India exported military hardware worth Rs 8,434 crore in 2020-21, Rs 9,115 crore in 2019-20, and Rs 10,745 crore in 2018-19, according to details provided by Singh.

The amount in 2017-18 was Rs 4,682 crore and Rs 1,521 crore in 2016-17.

The government has set the target of manufacturing defence hardware worth Rs 1,75,000 crore and take defence exports to Rs 35,000 crore by 2024-25.

In the last few years, the government has taken a series of measures to promote domestic defence production.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

