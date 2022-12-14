Breaking News
Samruddhi Mahamarg’s first casualties: langur and blackbuck
Mumbai: Biomedical waste treatment plant to stay in Govandi for now
Mumbai: Woman, kin booked for extorting man for backing out of marriage
Mumbai: Bar, eateries thriving on illegal structures in Nahur along GMLR?
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Govandi flaunts a proud zero

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi 12 officers handling Sidhu Moose Wala probe allotted Y category security

Delhi: 12 officers handling Sidhu Moose Wala probe allotted Y category security

Updated on: 14 December,2022 12:28 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The security has also been hiked for ACP Lalit Negi, ACP Hriday Bhushan, ACP Ved Prakash, ACP Rahul Vikram, Inspector Ravindra Joshi, Inspector Sunil Kumar, Inspector Vikram Dahiya, Inspector Nishant Dahiya, Inspector Vinod Kumar

Delhi: 12 officers handling Sidhu Moose Wala probe allotted Y category security

Representative Image


The security of 12 officers of Delhi Police's Special Cell, who have been involved in solving Punjab rapper Sidhu Moosewala murder case, was increased and they were allotted Y-category protection, Delhi Police have said.


"The officials with increased security detail include Special CP HGS Dhaliwal, DCP Special Cell Manishi Chandra, DCP Rajeev Ranjan," said the Delhi Police.



The security has also been hiked for ACP Lalit Negi, ACP Hriday Bhushan, ACP Ved Prakash, ACP Rahul Vikram, Inspector Ravindra Joshi, Inspector Sunil Kumar, Inspector Vikram Dahiya, Inspector Nishant Dahiya, Inspector Vinod Kumar, added officials.


The security of other policemen deployed in solving the May 29 murder case has also been increased. As per reports, a commando will be present with each of them at all times.

As per reports, the move came after Lakhbir Landa, an aide of Punjab gangster Harvinder Rinda, threatened the officers of the Delhi Police Special Cell on social media.

Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala's father welcomes detention of gangster Goldy Brar in US

The gangster claimed to have photographs of all those officers of Special Cell involved in solving the case and said it will not be good for the officers to be seen on the streets.

Landa also warned that no officer of the Special Cell should enter Punjab.

Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district in Punjab on May 29 this year.

The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including Moosewala's.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer in a Facebook post. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Sidhu Moose Wala national news india India news delhi delhi police

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK