Delhi: 17-year-old girl attacked with 'acid' near Uttam Nagar

Updated on: 14 December,2022 01:22 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

According to police, the matter was reported to them around 9 am and the victim was attacked in Mohan Garden area

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Two bike riders attacked a 17-year-old girl with an acid-like substance near Uttam Nagar in west Delhi on Wednesday, police here said. The girl has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital and more details are awaited on the state of her injury.


One of the alleged culprits has been detained, police said.



According to police, the matter was reported to them around 9 am and the victim was attacked in Mohan Garden area.


"A PCR call was received around 9 am regarding an incident of throwing acid on a girl in the area of Mohan Garden Police Station.

"It was stated that a girl aged 17 years was allegedly attacked with some acid-like substance by two persons on a bike around 7.30 am this morning," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan.

The girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. She is being treated at Safdarjung Hospital, the officer said.

According to police, a CCTV footage of the incident has captured two people throwing 'acid' at the girl.

The girl has named two persons who could be responsible for the attack, one of whom has been detained by police, the DCP added.

In a post on Twitter, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal demanded justice for the schoolgoing girl and criticised the government for not being able to enforce the ban on over-the-counter sale of acid in the country.

"Acid was thrown at a school girl near Dwarka Mor. Our team is reaching the hospital to help the victim. Will get justice for the daughter. The Delhi Commission for Women has been fighting for years to ban acid in the country. When will the governments wake up?" she wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

