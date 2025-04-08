Delhi: 17-year-old girl brutally stabbed multiple times by jilted lover

The girl was stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife late Sunday evening by a 20-year-old man, Amit, after she refused his marriage proposal

A 17-year-old girl who was brutally stabbed multiple times in broad daylight at a bus stop in Delhi Cantonment is now out of danger, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

According to a senior police officer, the victim has been moved out of the ICU, and efforts are underway to record her statement as part of the ongoing investigation.

"We recorded her statement (earlier), but she was not conscious for a long time. We are waiting for her to recuperate. Once she is in the condition to talk properly, we will record her detailed statement," an official stated, reported PTI.

A 20-year-old man named Amit allegedly stabbed a girl multiple times with a kitchen knife late Sunday evening after she turned down his marriage proposal earlier in the day.

According to police, the two had been friends since last year, but the girl had recently cut off communication with him.

Sources reported that after the girl, despite her severe injuries, cried out for help, the accused inflicted injuries on himself using the same knife.

"The accused is still in critical condition and we are yet to record his statement. Once he is out of danger, we will question him," he added.

The matter was reported to police around 9.30 pm on Sunday by a passerby, who also tried to send the girl to a hospital, police said.

The girl had sustained serious injuries to her neck and the left side of her abdomen.

A video of the incident is also circulating online.

A case under section 109(1) of the BNS has been registered against the accused at the Delhi Cantt police station.

In a similar case in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai area, a 19-year-old private sector employee and her boyfriend allegedly killed a cab driver with a hammer after he blackmailed her with a video and demanded sexual favours, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused duo was arrested after they surrendered before the police in Sangamner in the Ahilya Nagar district on April 6, following which Navi Mumbai Police was informed about the murder.

The deceased, identified as Surendra Pandey (43), was a cab driver for the accused woman, Rhea Sarkanysingh.

(With PTI inputs)