The Mumbai city police apprehended 65 Africans involved in drug cases; MBVV police have deported 77 Africans

The city police in three years (from 2022-2024), apprehended 249 Africans (from various countries in the continent of Africa) involved in the drug trade across Mumbai and the MMR region, police officers said.

Navi Mumbai

Speaking to mid-day, Amit Kale, DCP (Crime), Navi Mumbai police, said, “We have a strict zero-drugs policy. We carry out constant patrolling. We work on small leads to apprehend the accused persons. Since 2022, we have apprehended 115 Africans involved in drug trade. Efforts have been made to deport them.”

“Major raids were conducted throughout Navi Mumbai in which drugs were seized. Most of the individuals were involved in smuggling, possessing, or selling drugs like cocaine, heroin, MDMA, charas, and ganja. The seized drugs have been destroyed,” the DCP added.

Mumbai police

The Mumbai city police apprehended 65 Africans involved in drug cases. “We conducted special drives across the city. We held combing operations, regular drives, and bandobast to apprehend the accused persons,” a senior police officer from the Anti-Narcotics Cell told mid-day.

MBVV police

The Mira-Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police apprehended 58 Africans. “We noticed that many Africans had been living in police jurisdiction, and we conducted two major raids in Mira Road and Nalasopara to apprehend the accused. We have deported 77 Africans as they were staying illegally. Regular bandobast, working on small leads, and combing operations helped us apprehend the accused persons,” an officer from the MBVV police told mid-day.

Thane police

The Thane city police apprehended 11 Africans between the years 2022 and 2024. “Regular bandobast, preventive action, and raids in the city helped us to apprehend the accused persons. We have a zero-drugs policy, and we apprehend all the individuals involved in drug dealing, smuggling, or purchases,” the officer told mid-day.

Year-wise arrests from different areas

Navi Mumbai

Year 2022: 22 arrests

Year 2023: 37 arrests

Year 2024: 56 arrests

Mumbai

Year 2022: 13 arrests

Year 2023: 31 arrests

Year 2024: 21 arrests

MBVV

Year 2022: 20 arrests

Year 2023: 21 arrests

Year 2024: 17 arrests

Thane

Year 2022: 3 arrests

Year 2023: 5 arrests

Year 2024: 3 arrests