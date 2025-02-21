Breaking News
Updated on: 21 February,2025 03:54 PM IST  |  New Delhi
The accused had an altercation with Guglu about a month ago during which the young man was beaten up by him, he said

A 19-year-old boy was stabbed in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, an official said on Friday.


The incident took place on Thursday when Rehan, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was attacked by three people, including a juvenile, the official said.


According to Rehan's statement, he had an altercation with Guglu about a month ago during which the young man was beaten up by him, he said.


On Thursday, when Rehan went to Masjid Wali Gali, Guglu, accompanied by two others, confronted him and started assaulting him, police said, adding that during the attack, one of them stabbed Rehan in the chest.

A PCR call reporting the stabbing was received at Neb Sarai Police Station, and Rehan was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Based on his statement and preliminary investigation, an FIR was registered and further investigation was launched, said the officer.

During the probe, police apprehended Guglu and a juvenile. Efforts are underway to track down the remaining accused.

