Delhi: 25-year-old student allegedly dies by suicide

A 25-year-old MBA student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the seventh floor of a hostel building on Sunday, police officials said.

The student, identified as Gautam Kumar, was a first-year MBA student at IP University.

"Gautam Kumar, aged 25, a first-year MBA student at IP University's main campus, Sector 16, Dwarka, died by suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of a hostel building," the police official said.

According to sources, no suicide note has been recovered so far. The body has been sent to the DDU hospital, and a post-mortem is awaited.

In a separate incident, a 25-year-old second-year MD student, identified as Navdeep, also allegedly died by suicide.

According to Delhi Police, the student's father had sent a friend to check on him after being unable to contact him.

"When the calls went unanswered, his father sent a friend to check on him. The door was locked from the inside, and after it was broken open, it was found that the student had apparently hanged himself. No suicide note has been found," the police said in a statement.

