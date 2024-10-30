The child's father in his statement to the police said that his landlord had installed electric lights for decoration of house at roof for Diwali

A 5-year-old child died after being electrocuted from decorative electric lights of Diwali on Tuesday night, the police said on Wednesday, reported the ANI.

The child identified as Santosh was a resident of Radha Vihar in Mukundpur, an official said.

According to Delhi Police, the child's father in his statement to the police said that he has three children and deceased son was his youngest son, adding that his landlord had installed electric lights for decoration of house at roof of the house for Diwali.

"At about 7 pm, mother of child informed him about electrocution of his youngest child namely Sagar, aged 5 years due to decorated electrics lights. Initially the child was taken to Venkatesh Multi-speciality Hospital, near Shiv Mandir, Mukundpur and then they had taken him to New Life Hospital, Mukherji Nagar, Delhi and New Next Hospital, Prashant Vihar. Thereafter, they reached at Fortis hospital, Shalimar Bagh at 10:30 pm, where doctor declared his son Sagar brought dead at 10:38 pm," Delhi police said, as per the ANI.

Three die of electrocution while putting up Diwali lights in Chhattisgarh

Meanwhile, in an another incident, three persons, two of them minors, were electrocuted, and one person was injured when the ladder they were using to hang lights for Diwali touched a wire in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district on Monday, the police said, as per the PTI.

The incident occurred in front of a petrol pump in the Sargaon police station area, where the victims were putting up decorative lights, an official said.

As per preliminary information, the victims were dragging an iron ladder when it came in contact with an overhead wire, he said.

The official said the four were electrocuted and sustained burn injuries. They were taken to a community health centre in Sargaon, where three of them were declared dead, as per the PTI.

The other injured man was later shifted to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur, he said.

The deceased were identified as Priyanshu Yadav (15), Arjun Yadav (15) and Ram Sahu (20), while the injured man is Shiva Pandey (20), he said.

The official said a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)