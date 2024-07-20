Delhi: 7-year-old sexually assaulted by neighbour

The incident took place while the victim's mother was not at home and the minor was alone in the house in Nand Nagari on Wednesday

A seven year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her 22-year-old neighbour in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagari area, reported PTI citing the police on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Saurabh Rishi who lives in the same locality as the victim.

The incident took place while the victim's mother was not at home and the minor was alone in the house in Nand Nagari on Wednesday.

Upon return, the victim's mother spotted her crying and the accused present in the house, a police officer said reported PTI.

On seeing victim's mother, the accused started running. However, he was caught by the people.

The victim's father, an e-rickshaw driver, filed an FIR under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and the accused was arrested, police said.

Future investigations are underway, they said reported PTI.

Thane: Two abduct, rape 11-year-old girl

A case was registered against two men for allegedly abducting and raping an 11-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Thane district, reported PTI on Sunday.

The minor was allegedly sexually assaulted on the evening of July 12 when she was walking towards the Ambernath railway station, said an official according to the PTI report.

The two men allegedly made the minor board an autorickshaw along with them by identifying themselves as acquaintances of her father and grandfather and took her to a desolate place.

They asked the auto driver to leave the spot and raped her, the official said citing the FIR.

The duo also attempted to prevent the girl from informing anyone about the assault by threatening her with consequences, the offic said.

However, after fleeing from the spot, the victim went home and informed her family members about the crime.

On a complaint by her parents, the Ambernath police on Saturday registered a case for rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said, adding that a probe was underway, reported PTI.

Thane: Man arrested for rape, murder of 9-year-old girl

An official stated on Friday that a man has been taken into custody by police in the Thane district for allegedly raping and killing a 9-year-old girl. The official told PTI that the man was arrested after a passerby notified them about a child's body.

The PTI report stated that the accused, Abhay Yadav aged 42, residing in Bhiwandi's Govind Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Shanti Nagar police station, kidnapped the girl on Thursday before sexually assaulting and strangling her.

According to the PTI report, on Thursday, another man was also taken into custody by the Shanti Nagar police on suspicion of killing his wife and disposing of her body in a well in the village of Bhawdhad.

On Wednesday, Kanchan Das (36) killed his wife Laxmi Das (28) with a scarf. After that, he told her family that she had eloped. However, an investigation uncovered his involvement, resulting in his arrest, reported the news agency.

The suspects in both incidents were prosecuted under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which went into force on Monday and replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a senior police official in Bhiwandi told PTI.