Delhi’s air quality sees a slight improvement, with the AQI dropping from hazardous to unhealthy levels, though the pollution continues to affect residents and health

The national capital woke up to a hazy morning as the Air Quality Index (AQI) showed a marginal improvement compared to the severe pollution levels recorded last week. As of 8 am on Monday, the AQI was recorded at 281, a significant dip from the hazardous levels of 400 and above that had plagued the city for several days. While the air quality remains in the 'unhealthy' category, it marks a slight improvement for Delhi residents who have been battling severe pollution.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall AQI in the city still falls in the 'poor' range, with many areas enveloped in a thin layer of haze. In the previous week, Delhi's air quality had been rated as 'severe plus' for 4-5 consecutive days, causing significant concerns about health and safety. On Monday morning, commuters could be seen making their way to work as the city was shrouded in smoke and fog. Many individuals were spotted taking their usual morning walks and jogs near Kartavya Path, despite the lingering pollution.

Drone footage from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) area showed a hazy atmosphere, with the AQI still hovering in the 'poor' category. Similarly, the Akshardham Temple in the Pandav Nagar area appeared hidden beneath a veil of smog, highlighting the widespread pollution across the city.

As part of efforts to combat the rising pollution levels, the Delhi government has deployed truck-mounted water sprinklers to reduce the impact of airborne particulate matter. Footage from Shaheen Bagh revealed one such truck spraying water on roads to help control dust and pollution.

The AQI scale ranges from 0-50, which is considered good, to 401-500, deemed severe. With Delhi's air quality still rated at 281, the city's health risks remain significant.

Further, the pollution in the Yamuna River continues to worsen, as drone visuals from the Kalindi Kunj area showed toxic foam floating on its surface. The foam has been present for several days, indicating high levels of pollution in the waterway.

Residents of Delhi have reported increasing health issues, including breathing difficulties, fever, and other respiratory problems, as winter sets in. Many have called on the authorities to find a permanent solution to the growing pollution crisis.

In a bid to address the situation, the Supreme Court has directed the Delhi government and the police to establish checkpoints at all 113 entry points to the city to prevent the entry of trucks. It has also appointed 13 members of the Bar as court commissioners to monitor compliance with the truck entry ban. The Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction with the implementation of measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), highlighting the failure of the Delhi government and police to enforce the restrictions.

In response to the rising pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Stage-IV of the GRAP, imposing measures such as banning truck entry and halting public construction projects. Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, has urged the Chief Secretary, Dharmendra, to enforce the GRAP regulations strictly. He also called for better coordination across all departments to implement the Winter Action Plan-2024, with the aim of achieving long-term improvements in air quality. Minister Rai stressed that daily reports on actions taken should be submitted by all relevant departments, and violators of pollution norms must face penalties.