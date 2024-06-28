Due to the Delhi airport roof collapse, the airport operator is considering moving operations from T1 to Terminals 2 and 3 temporarily

Part of roof of Delhi Airport's T-1 collapsed/ Screengrab

Listen to this article Delhi airport roof collapse: Flight departures at T-1 suspended till 2 pm x 00:00

Flight departures at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 were suspended until 2 pm on Friday after part of the roof collapsed due to heavy rain. According to the PTI report, one person lost their life in the Delhi airport roof collapse incident while five others were injured.

According to the report, the Delhi airport roof collapse happened around 5 am. Departures from T-1, which solely handles domestic planes, were immediately halted following the Delhi airport roof collapse. Passengers already inside the terminal were able to board their planes, although departures were suspended at 7:30 a.m. Arrivals were unaffected.

Due to the Delhi airport roof collapse, the airport operator is considering moving operations from T1 to Terminals 2 and 3 temporarily, the PTI report stated.

Update at 0845 hrs

All departing and arriving flights from Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 are fully operational. Flights at Terminal 1 Arrivals are also operating. However, the departing flights from Terminal 1 are cancelled till 2 pm today. — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) June 28, 2024

A spokesperson for Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said emergency personnel are assisting the injured and providing medical aid. All departures from Terminal 1 are suspended, and check-in counters are closed for safety reasons. The spokesperson apologised for the disruption and inconvenience.

"Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old departure forecourt of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected," a Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said in a statement, per PTI report.

(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/Z5IxGjHmUJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 28, 2024

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu stated that he is monitoring the situation and that the injured have been taken to the hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing.

"Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing," said Naidu in his social media post.

Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing. — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) June 28, 2024

IndiGo Airlines confirmed that flight operations are affected due to the structural damage at T1. Passengers already inside the terminal will board their flights, but others will be offered alternatives. SpiceJet announced that flights have been cancelled and T1 will remain partially closed until further notice.

#6ETravelAdvisory - Due to heavy rains, #DelhiAirport is partially closed, and all flights to/from Terminal 1 stand cancelled. For alternate flight options or a full refund, please visit https://t.co/6643rYe4I7. We'll continue to keep you updated. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 28, 2024

Passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, IndiGo said.