Breaking News
Mumbai: Medical students welcome exam gaps
Mumbai: New tank needed at Malabar Hill
BMC has another bright idea for domestic waste management
Two women Maoists surrender in Gadchiroli
Rain in Mumbai but nothing substantial in lake areas
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi airport roof collapse Flight departures at T 1 suspended till 2 pm

Delhi airport roof collapse: Flight departures at T-1 suspended till 2 pm

Updated on: 28 June,2024 09:10 AM IST  |  Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Due to the Delhi airport roof collapse, the airport operator is considering moving operations from T1 to Terminals 2 and 3 temporarily

Delhi airport roof collapse: Flight departures at T-1 suspended till 2 pm

Part of roof of Delhi Airport's T-1 collapsed/ Screengrab

Listen to this article
Delhi airport roof collapse: Flight departures at T-1 suspended till 2 pm
x
00:00

Flight departures at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 were suspended until 2 pm on Friday after part of the roof collapsed due to heavy rain. According to the PTI report, one person lost their life in the Delhi airport roof collapse incident while five others were injured. 


According to the report, the Delhi airport roof collapse happened around 5 am.  Departures from T-1, which solely handles domestic planes, were immediately halted following the Delhi airport roof collapse. Passengers already inside the terminal were able to board their planes, although departures were suspended at 7:30 a.m. Arrivals were unaffected.


Due to the Delhi airport roof collapse, the airport operator is considering moving operations from T1 to Terminals 2 and 3 temporarily, the PTI report stated. 


A spokesperson for Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said emergency personnel are assisting the injured and providing medical aid. All departures from Terminal 1 are suspended, and check-in counters are closed for safety reasons. The spokesperson apologised for the disruption and inconvenience.

"Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old departure forecourt of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected," a Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said in a statement, per PTI report. 

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu stated that he is monitoring the situation and that the injured have been taken to the hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing.

"Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing," said Naidu in his social media post. 

IndiGo Airlines confirmed that flight operations are affected due to the structural damage at T1. Passengers already inside the terminal will board their flights, but others will be offered alternatives. SpiceJet announced that flights have been cancelled and T1 will remain partially closed until further notice.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, IndiGo said. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi delhi airport India news national news indira gandhi international airport

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK