Representational Image

Delhi CM and AAP candidate from Kalkaji Atishi on Sunday launched a crowdfunding campaign to contest the upcoming Delhi assembly elections 2025 and said she hoped that people would support her party's politics of work and honesty, PTI reported.

While addressing a press conference, Atishi released an online link for people to donate money, claiming that she was in need of 40 lakhs to fight the elections.

She claimed that AAP has always fought elections with the help of small donations from the general public which has helped it pursue the politics of work and honesty.

"Despite being in power in Delhi for 10 years, the AAP does not have even a rupee of corruption. We will contest the polls with the support of the people of Delhi and the country, as has been done in the previous elections," she said when questioned about the BJP's claim that the CAG has estimated a loss of Rs 2,026 crore due to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy, PTI cited.

Targeting the BJP, Atishi further said, "Perhaps they have collected enough money from their friends and through government contracts and they do not need to collect funds for contesting elections."

Delhi CM who is seeking to retain her seat from Kalkaji assembly, is fielded against former MP and BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, PTI reported.

In December, senior AAP leader and Jangpura candidate, Manish Sisodia launched a crowdfunding platform and sought financial support from people for his poll campaign.

The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are scheduled to be held on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of voter fraud, AAP's Sanjay Singh to reveal evidence

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has announced that Sanjay Singh will present significant evidence on Saturday, revealing a "massive fraud" allegedly being carried out in the voter list of Delhi by "Gali galoch party," reported news agency ANI.

In a post on X, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal said "Today at 11 am, Sanjay Singh ji will present before the country big evidence of the massive fraud being carried out by the "Gali galoch party" in the voter list of Delhi."

AAP MP on Friday alleged massive corruption by a political party, referring to it as the "Galli Galoch Party." He claimed that the BJP party's leaders distributed Rs 1,100 openly to buy votes, ANI stated.

"We have received information from sources that leaders of the 'Galli-Galoch' party were given Rs 10,000 each by their party to be distributed. Their leaders thought that when there was no chance of winning elections, they should save Rs 9000 and distribute only Rs 1100," Singh stated.

He challenged the party to reveal the truth, asking, "Did you give Rs 1,100 to your leaders to distribute among voters or not? Let the public know the reality...I ask the 'Galli-Galoch' party to tell the truth before people... People of Delhi need to expose the corruption of the 'Galli-Galoch party now..."



(With PTI and ANI inputs)