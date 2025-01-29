Contesting on an AIMIM ticket, Rehman was further ordered by the court to not comment on his pending cases in his campaign, speech or press conferences in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted five days custody parole to February 2020 riots accused Shafa ur Rehman to contest and campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital, reported news agency PTI.

Additional sessions judge Sameer Bajpai who was hearing Rehman's interim bail plea for four weeks, directed his release upon a deposit of Rs 2.07 lakh as security expenses from January 30 to February 3 for 12 hours each day.

"Although the present case and the case in which the co-accused Mohammad Tahir Hussain has been granted custody parole by the Supreme Court are altogether different, still when the Supreme Court has declined the interim bail of the co-accused and only granted custody parole to him, this court should also follow the same,” the court said.

Contesting on an AIMIM ticket, Rehman was further ordered not to comment on his pending cases in his campaign, speech or press conferences, stated PTI.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) announced Rehman as its candidate for the Okhla constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections 2025.

Rehman and several others were booked under the stringent UAPA provisions aside from IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured, reported PTI.

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: SC grants 6-day custody parole to Delhi riot accused Tahir Hussain to campaign

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted six-day custody parole to former AAP councillor and February 2020 riots accused Tahir Hussain, who is contesting on a AIMIM ticket, to campaign for Delhi assembly elections, reported news agency PTI.

Custody parole entails a prisoner being escorted by armed police personnel to the place of visit.

A full bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta allowed Hussain's plea to campaign in police custody from January 29 to February 3, PTI stated.

Hussain would only be allowed to leave jail along with security for 12 hours, as per the jail manual, SC said.

The apex court said the former councillor could walk out of jail at around 6 am and return by 6 pm.

The bench said Hussain's custody parole would be subject to the deposit of Rs 2.47 lakh per day as part of security expenses, including the police escort, PTI stated.

Hussain should not visit his Karawal Nagar home, which is an alleged site of the 2020 riots, and also restrain from making any public comments over the case's merits, said the court.

(With inputs from PTI)