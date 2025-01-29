Following the release, Jairam Ramesh also targeted the BJP-led central government and AAP-led Delhi government over the issue of pollution, saying both parties have failed to tackle the national capital’s crisis

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh (C), Pawan Khera (second L), and Udit Raj (L), with Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav (second R). (Pic/PTI)

The Congress on Wednesday launched its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi polls, promising to conduct a caste census and set up a ministry for Purvanchalis if it is voted to power in the national capital, reported news agency PTI.

Congress also promised a monthly grant of Rs 2,500 to women, free electricity up to 300 units and LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and free ration kits were also among the party's guarantees.

The manifesto also promises to provide free health coverage up to Rs 25 lakh for all Delhi residents, a policy introduced in Rajasthan.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav unveiled the manifesto, which is divided into 22 focus areas. Yadav was flanked by Congress communications incharge Jairam Ramesh.

The manifesto also promises financial assistance of Rs 8,500 per month for one year to educated unemployed youth. The party also proposed to launch 100 Indira canteens across the city that would offer meals at Rs 5, stated PTI.

The Congress has also promised to revive governance initiatives from Sheila Dikshit's era and strengthen social welfare schemes. According to ANI, the party said that these measures aim to address inflation and unemployment while providing direct financial relief to Delhi's underprivileged.

He went on to compare the current AAP government with Sheila Dikshit's regime: "I still remember when Sheila Dikshit was the CM, she took the help of the Japanese Government for the Yamuna Action Plan."

Following the release, Congress MP Ramesh said, “A guarantee means that it is the right of the public. Congress has given five main guarantees for the Delhi elections,” underlining the party's commitment to these promises, ANI stated.

Ramesh also targeted the BJP-led central government and AAP-led Delhi government over the issue of pollution, saying both parties have failed to tackle the national capital’s crisis.

"In our country, there is no competition for pollution. Neither BJP nor AAP government in Delhi have taken this issue seriously," he said.

Congress was ousted from power by the AAP in 2013. Delhi goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)