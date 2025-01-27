Commitment to clean the polluted Yamuna River and make Delhi's roads world-class is also there among other key promises in AAP's manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections 2025

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi CM Atishi and former MLA Manish Sisodia releases party's manifesto featuring 15 guarantees ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections 2025. (Pic/PTI)

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday released the party's manifesto, titled “Kejriwal ki Guarantee,” ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections 2025 scheduled on February 5, reported news agency PTI.

Kejriwal took a dig at the BJP at the manifesto launch, accusing it of copying AAP's promise-based governance.

"We coined the term 'guarantee' first in the country. After us, the BJP stole it, but the difference is, we fulfil our guarantees, and they do not,” he said.

The manifesto outlines 15 guarantees, with Kejriwal promising "robust" job creation for Delhi residents as his first guarantee.

Under the Mahila Samman Yojana, the second guarantee assures monthly financial support of Rs 2,100 for women. The Sanjeevani Yojana will provide free healthcare facilities for senior citizens.

The fourth guarantee promises to waive outstanding "hiked" water bills, while the fifth guarantee is of round-the-clock supply of clean drinking water to every household in the national capital, stated PTI.

Commitment to clean the polluted Yamuna River and make Delhi's roads world-class is also there among other key promises.

The AAP has pledged scholarships for SC and ST students to study abroad under the Babasaheb Ambedkar Scholarship Yojana. Male students will also benefit, with free bus rides and a 50 per cent discount on metro fares.

The manifesto further promises Rs 18,000 monthly financial aid to priests and Gurudwara Granthis and the extension of free electricity and water benefits to tenants.

Additionally, AAP has committed to improving Delhi's sewage system, issuing ration cards to those left out of the system, and offering financial support to auto and cab drivers. The party has also promised Rs one lakh for their daughters' weddings and Rs 10 lakh insurance coverage, reported PTI.

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will also receive funds to hire security guards and address local safety concerns.

Kejriwal emphasised that the AAP's existing free welfare schemes would continue if the party retains power.

"The BJP has already made it clear that they will stop all these schemes if they come to power. I want to ask the people of Delhi -- will you be able to bear the cost if the BJP stops these benefits,” he asked.

The upcoming Delhi polls are expected to be a high-stakes battle between the BJP and AAP. The results of the elections will be announced on February 8.

These elections are being viewed as a referendum on the AAP government's governance model, which has relied heavily on free welfare schemes, PTI stated.

(With inputs from PTI)