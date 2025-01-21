The BJP will form an SIT to investigate the AAP government's irregularities and scams, announced the former union minister if voted to power in the national capital

BJP leader Anurag Thankur. File Pic

Listen to this article Delhi assembly elections 2025: BJP releases 2nd manifesto; promises free education, insurance x 00:00

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Tuesday released the second part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP leader announced several ambitious schemes, including free education for needy students from kindergarten to postgraduate level in government institutions.

BJP’ ‘Sankalp Patra’ also promises a financial boost for students preparing for competitive exams like the UPSC Civil Services and State PCS, offering Rs 15,000 for up to two attempts, PTI stated.

If voted to power in Delhi, BJP will launch Bhimrao Ambedkar Stipend Scheme, where students from the Scheduled Caste community pursuing technical courses in ITIs and polytechnic skill centres will receive stipends of Rs 1,000 every month.

For drivers, Rs 10 lakh life insurance and Rs 5 lakh accident insurance to be provided under the formation of Auto-Taxi Driver Welfare Board was proposed by the BJP. As per PTI, another welfare board for domestic workers is on the cards, with the same insurance benefits.

The BJP will form an SIT to investigate the AAP government's irregularities and scams, announced the former union minister if voted to power in the national capital.

Thakur also criticised the AAP government for failing to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission in Delhi, reiterating the BJP's commitment to improving infrastructure and welfare if voted to power.

On January 17, Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda released the first part of the party's manifesto. It included assurances of continuing existing welfare schemes and new promises like a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 for senior citizens aged 60-70 and Rs 3,000 for those above 70, PTI stated.

BJP introduced the Matru Suraksha Vandana scheme for women offering six nutrition kits and Rs 21,000 to every pregnant woman.

The BJP last ruled Delhi 27 years ago, and has struggled in previous assembly elections, securing only three and eight seats in 2015 and 2020, respectively.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.

(With inputs from PTI)