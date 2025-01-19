Breaking News
Updated on: 19 January,2025 10:47 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Over 740 supporters contributed to the campaign, helping Atishi reach her target within a week

Atishi. File Pic/PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday closed her "Donate for Atishi" campaign after successfully raising Rs 40 lakh through crowdfunding to contest in the upcoming assembly elections.


Over 740 supporters contributed to the campaign, helping Atishi reach her target within a week.


"This isn't just financial support -- it's a resounding endorsement of clean, honest and transformative politics of the Aam Aadmi Party," Atishi said, announcing the campaign's closure.


Thanking her supporters, she said their trust and generosity inspire her to work towards building a better Delhi.

The funds will support her election expenses as she contests to retain her seat from the Kalkaji constituency in the upcoming polls.

The "Donate for Atishi" crowdfunding campaign was launched on January 12, and within the first 10 hours, she received Rs 17 lakh in donations.

