Delhi election: Congress, BJP announce candidates

Delhi election: Congress, BJP announce candidates

Updated on: 17 January,2025 08:21 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

According to the latest list, Lokendra Chaudhary has been fielded from Timarpur, while Suresh Wati Chauhan will contest from Rohtas Nagar

Congress leaders Bhupesh Baghel (left) and Pawan Khera. Pic/PTI

Congress leaders Bhupesh Baghel (left) and Pawan Khera. Pic/PTI

The Congress on Thursday announced its final list of candidates with two names for the upcoming Delhi polls. The party has now declared all 70 candidates. On Wednesday, it unveiled a list of five candidates. On Tuesday, the party released a list of 15 candidates.


According to the latest list, Lokendra Chaudhary has been fielded from Timarpur, while Suresh Wati Chauhan will contest from Rohtas Nagar. The party has fielded Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba from Kalkaji against CM Atishi, and ex-MP Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi against former CM Arvind Kejriwal.


The BJP, on the other hand, has named nine more candidates, fielding Shikha Rai and Anil Vashishth from Greater Kailash and Babarpur, respectively. While Rai is pitted against Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Vashishth will be up against Gopal Rai, also a minister in the AAP government. With the latest list, the BJP has named its 68 candidates.


congress aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal delhi elections Election Commission national news new delhi

