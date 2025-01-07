Breaking News
Delhi Assembly elections 2025: BJP candidate Dushyant Gautam slams AAP amid 'voter deletion' row

Updated on: 07 January,2025 12:15 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for Delhi assembly elections on Tuesday. BJP candidate from Ambedkar Nagar constituency alludes that people will vote in favour of BJP

BJP leader Dushyant Gautam. (Pic/X)

The BJP candidate from Karol Bagh assembly constituency, Dushyant Gautam described the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a 'looteri' govt of Delhi ahead of the Election Commission's announcement of the dates for the Delhi assembly polls later on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.


The poll schedule for the Delhi assembly polls will be announced on Tuesday afternoon, as per the Election Commission of India.


"We were waiting for this day. The Election Commission has continued to conduct the elections transparently. I hope that we will contest the elections with enthusiasm. All the people of Delhi are ready to get rid of the current 'looteri' govt of Delhi," the BJP candidate said.


"There is a need for change (in Government). Every person of Delhi is ready to remove this Aapda sarkar," he added.

Regarding the query, he said, "AAP is staring at the defeat. Therefore, they are making excuses. Such people are engaged in mud-slinging."

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP's candidate from Ambedkar Nagar constituency Khushiram Chunar expressed confidence that BJP would form the next government in Delhi while the party candidate from Janakpuri seat Ashish Sood said that the elections will determine the future of Delhi as the Election Commission will announce the poll dates later on Tuesday, ANI stated. 

Alluding that the people will vote in favour of the BJP, Chunar told ANI, "We are thinking about winning. We are winning from Ambedkar Nagar and will do the pending developmental works... This election will be in favour of the BJP." 

"There is a wave of BJP, a storm is coming and BJP is going to form the next government in Delhi," he said. "This time, the party announced its tickets at the right time. Every party candidate will get ample time to put across their views among the public," ANI stated.

Ashish Sood targeted the AAP and told ANI, "I thank the central leadership of the BJP that they chose me to deal with the 'AAPda' of Janakpuri. This election is being fought by the people of Delhi against dirty water, sewers... The elections will decide the direction of Delhi's future... The dates of the removal of Delhi's 'AAPda' will be announced today."

In the 2020 assembly elections, AAP won 62 out of the total 70 seats and BJP managed to secure the rest of the eight seats.

(With inputs from ANI)

