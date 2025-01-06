Congress candidate from Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency, Abhishek Dutt also reacted to BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri's 'controversial' remarks and said that he should not have said it

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Listen to this article Delhi Assembly elections: Sanjay Raut slams Bidhuri's remarks, urges PM Modi to take action x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, has called for strict action, urging Prime Minister Modi to take a stand on women's respect by ensuring Bidhuri is excluded from the elections, reported news agency ANI.

Raut on Ramesh Bidhuri's controversial remarks, said, "In politics, people criticize each other, but Delhi's Vidhan Sabha has become an arena of chaos. The BJP has become desperate in Delhi, and there's no control over their words. If Prime Minister Modi truly respects women, Ramesh Bidhuri should be kept out of the elections. Only then will we believe that the Prime Minister is cultured."

Raut on the issue regarding the Maha Kumbh Mela and waqf land, firmly stated, "This country, India, belongs to everyone. The Kumbh Mela has been held for years and will continue. The land does not belong to anyone's father."

Congress candidate from Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency, Abhishek Dutt also reacted to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ramesh Bidhuri's 'controversial' remarks and said that he should not have said it, stated ANI.

Dutt further added, "We all know the comments Bidhuri makes. The people don't need leaders like this who make such comments. It is true that Kejriwal is a scammer and it is also true that Bidhuri should not have made any such remarks."

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025. Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats.

Meanwhile, Raut supported AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, stating that the BJP launches "projects before elections, then does nothing for five years" and that it's a "habitual tactic."

Raut expressed confidence that the people of Delhi would remain loyal to Arvind Kejriwal.

"It is their (BJP's) habit. They launch such projects worth thousands of crores before the elections. It was done in Maharashtra as well. They do not do anything for 5 years and before the announcement of the election date, they want to do everything. They again go silent for the next 5 years. The people of Delhi are with Kejriwal," Raut said.

(With inputs from ANI)