Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated a 13 km stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor, connecting Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar, and also addressed a rally in Delhi's Rohini.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Listen to this article Delhi Assembly elections: Sanjay Raut slams BJP, says BJP launches projects before elections, then does nothing for 5 years x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, supported AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, stating that the BJP's practice of launching projects just before elections is a "habitual tactic," reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raut expressed confidence that the people of Delhi would stay loyal to Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting that the BJP's last-minute attempts would not influence the public's stance.

"It is their (BJP's) habit. They launch such projects worth thousands of crores before the elections. It was done in Maharashtra as well. They do not do anything for 5 years and before the announcement of the election date, they want to do everything. They again go silent for the next 5 years. The people of Delhi are with Kejriwal," Raut said.

Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated a 13 km stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor connecting Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar, and also addressed a rally in Delhi's Rohini.

PM Modi criticised the AAP government, claiming it lacks a vision for Delhi's development, and emphasized that the BJP-led Centre is spearheading modernization efforts in the capital. He expressed confidence that the BJP will win the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

"The AAP government which has no vision for Delhi and does not care for Delhi cannot develop Delhi. Whatever work is being done to modernise Delhi is being done by the BJP government at the Centre. I am confident that the lotus will bloom in Delhi Assembly too," he said.

PM Modi criticised AAP, accusing them of falsely claiming that the Central government obstructed their work and withheld funds, labeling them as "big liars."

The Prime Minister referred to the 'Sheeshmahal' as an example, citing a report from a prominent newspaper that exposed excessive spending on the Delhi CM's residence, as detailed in the CAG report.

"Those who brought AAP to power in Delhi falsely allege that the Central government does not allow them to work... the Central government does not give them money... how big liars they are... an example of this is their Sheeshmahal. Today itself a leading newspaper has revealed the expenditure incurred on the Sheesh Mahal based on the CAG report," he said.

PM Modi criticised the AAP government in Delhi, accusing them of focusing on building their "Sheesh Mahal" while Delhi's residents struggled to access oxygen and medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When the people of Delhi were struggling with Corona when the people of Delhi were wandering for oxygen and medicines, then the entire focus of these people was on building their Sheesh Mahal. They made a huge budget for Sheesh Mahal. This is their truth... they do not care about the people of Delhi. That is why today every Delhiite is saying... we will not tolerate AAP-Da, we will change," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)