The Congress on Friday announced the candidature of Alka Lamba from the Kalkaji Constituency where she will take on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Chief Minister Atishi in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

According to news agency PTI, the All India Congress Committee said that the party's central election panel has approved Lamba's candidature from Kalkaji.

Lamba, who is the All India Mahila Congress chief, had won the Chandani Chowk seat in 2015 contesting on an AAP ticket. She later switched back to the Congress in September 2019.

The party, in its previous two lists, declared a total of 47 candidates for the elections to the 70-member Assembly. Meanwhile, AAP has released its list of all the candidates for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Centre hasn't done any work in Delhi, else PM wouldn't have had to curse AAP govt: Kejriwal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre has not done any development work in Delhi or else, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi would not have had to spend 39 minutes of his 43-minute speech cursing the people of the capital and the government they elected with the largest mandate, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal, in response to PM Modi's remarks on the AAP regime in Delhi, said BJP only engages in "abusive politics" and "personal attacks".

"In his speech today, Modiji spent 39 minutes doing nothing but abusing the elected government and people of Delhi. Even two-three hours would be insufficient to list the work done by our government in the last 10 years. On the other hand, the BJP government has not done any work that Modiji could have talked about in his speech. If it had done any work, he would not have had to just abuse the people of Delhi. The party would not have had to try to win the election by abusing the residents of Delhi," the former chief minister said.

At an event in Ashok Vihar in the national capital earlier in the day, PM Modi called AAP "aapda (disaster)" and said this aapda has taken the national capital in its grip in the past 10 years.

The prime minister also exuded confidence that the BJP will emerge victorious in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, defeating the AAP.

(With PTI inputs)