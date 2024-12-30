Arvind Kejriwal also said he would visit the Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place on Tuesday to oversee the registration process for priests there

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that his party would launch a 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' if it gets re-elected in Delhi, promising a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 for Hindu temple priests and granthis of gurdwaras, reported news agency PTI.

The announcement comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, with AAP seeking to retain power for a fourth consecutive term.

"Pujaris and granthis are an important part of our society, but they are often a neglected section. For the first time in the country, we are introducing a scheme to support them, under which they will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000," Kejriwal said, adding, registration for the scheme will start tomorrow, reported PTI.

He also said he would visit the Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place on Tuesday to oversee the registration process for priests there.

"We know how pujaris serve us. Be it the birthday of our kid or the death of a loved one, they have always connected us with God. But they never gave attention to their own families, and neither did we pay enough attention to them. This is happening for the first time in the country. We have done many works in the national capital which happened for the very first time. We improved schools and hospitals and made bus travel for women. I just hope that the BJP and the Congress governments will learn from this and will implement such schemes in the state run by them," he added further.

Slamming the BJP, he said that they tried their best to halt the Mahila Samman Yojana by making false cases and sending police. The registration for the same scheme is still underway. They tried to halt Sanjeevani Yojana but could not. I want them to not do the same with this scheme.

Rs 2,100 promise for Delhi women

Ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on December 23 helped women register for the ‘Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ in the Kidwai Nagar area. The former chief minister had on December 22 said that women didn’t have to go anywhere, “our volunteers will come to your homes and complete the registration process”.

In its budget for the 2024-25 fiscal, the Delhi government announced a scheme to provide Rs 1,000 per month to all adult women. However, Kejriwal recently announced that the amount would be raised to Rs 2,100 if his party returned to power for a third consecutive term after the assembly elections, due in February.

The AAP supremo helped the women generate one-time passwords (OTP) required for the registration and then handed over their registration cards. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accompanied Kejriwal during the exercise.

(With inputs from PTI)