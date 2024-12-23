Kejriwal’s cash pitch: Rs 2,100 promise for Delhi women

In its budget for the 2024-25 fiscal, the Delhi government had announced a scheme to provide Rs 1,000 per month to all adult women.

(From right) Delhi CM Atishi with Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia during launch of scheme. Pic/PTI

Ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday helped women register for the ‘Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ in the Kidwai Nagar area. The former chief minister had on Sunday said that women didn’t have to go anywhere, “our volunteers will come to your homes and complete the registration process”.

In its budget for the 2024-25 fiscal, the Delhi government had announced a scheme to provide Rs 1,000 per month to all adult women. However, Kejriwal recently announced that the amount would be raised to Rs 2,100 if his party returned to power for a third consecutive term after the assembly elections, due in February.

The AAP supremo helped the women generate one-time passwords (OTP) required for the registration and then handed over their registration cards. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accompanied Kejriwal during the exercise.

BJP issues ‘charge sheet’ against Kejriwal

Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur issued a “chargesheet” against Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of turning Delhi into a corruption lab through a series of scams. No immediate reaction was available from the AAP over the allegations of the BJP leader. Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, the state unit of the BJP has formed a “chargesheet committee” that has so far issued detailed reports listing the alleged failures of the ruling AAP MLAs. “What kind of a party is this which came to power promising to give corruption-free government but was involved in eight to nine scams related to the liquor policy, Delhi Jal Board, DTC, Waqf Board,” Thakur charged.

